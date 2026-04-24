'Your Discipline, Humility Set The Standard For All Of Us': Cricket Fraternity Shares Heartfelt Wishes As 'God Of Cricket' Sachin Turns 53

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) As India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 53rd birthday on Friday, the cricket fraternity took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes.

Conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2014, Tendulkar is a veteran of 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, besides amassing 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs. He had been a part of the Indian team at ODI World Cups since 1992 but had to wait till 2011 to fulfil his ultimate dream of clinching the World Cup after missing out on five previous occasions.

Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have scored 100 centuries. Of his 100 international tons, 51 came in Tests and 49 in ODIs. He retired from ODI cricket in 2012, and a year later, in November 2013, he bid adieu to the game by retiring from all forms of cricket after playing his 200th Test.

His retirement marked the end of an era in Indian cricket, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire aspiring cricketers around the globe.

On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, the sports fraternity showered him with love and wished Tendulkar good health and happiness.

ICC chairman Jay Shah hailed Tendulkar's contribution to the development of cricket. Sharing a post on X, the ICC Chairman wrote, "Wishing our sport's icon @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. Your amazing contribution to cricket continues to inspire generations across the world to play and watch our great game, while your empathy and humanity has an ongoing and significant impact on society."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a post on X on Tendulkar's birthday and wrote, "664 international matches. 34,357 international runs. Only cricketer to score 100 international hundreds. Member of #TeamIndia's ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2011 winning campaign. Wishing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday."

Gujarat Titans batting coach and Aussie legend Matthew Hayden wished Sachin Tendulkar on his 53rd birthday through a heartfelt video posted on the franchise's social media handles.

“I have seen God. He used to bat at number four for India. Happy birthday, Sachin,” Hayden said in a video released by GT on Instagram.

Sachin's son Arjun, who is playing for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, had a sweet, short and simple birthday wish for his father, the Master Blaster. But, refused to eat cake, even on his birthday, as he is off sugar.

In a video posted by his IPL team, Lucknow Super Giants, Arjun was seen pointing towards a cake,“Happy Birthday. But I'm not going to eat this because I don't have sugar very often. I'll see you soon.”

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted on X, "Happy Birthday Paaji, sharing the field with you was an honour, but learning from you was even bigger. Your discipline, humility and love set the standard for all of us! Thank you for the memories and the inspiration you continue to be. Lots of love."

Ex-India spin master Harbhajan Singh said, "Happy Birthday paaji. May Waheguru continue to bless you with good health, wealth, happiness & peace. True legend, Master not just on the field but off the field too. Love Always."

While Irfan Pathan wrote, When you say GOAT, I hear Sachin Tendulkar. When you say Master Blaster, I hear Sachin Tendulkar. When you say university of Cricket, I hear @sachin_rt forever a student, wishing you a very happy birthday, Paaji."

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji inspiration to generations, on and off the field. Wishing you great health and happiness always"

Sachin's IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, wrote, "The little boy who became every cricket lover's heartbeat. Happy Birthday, @sachin_rt"

Chennai Super Kings wrote,"100/100 every time you stepped on the field. Every inning, a story defines the game for decades. Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket."

Tendulkar celebrated his birthday with his family members and fans at his Mumbai residence.

Tendulkar shared a post on X with a photo of his wife, mother and pet dog and wrote, "Perfect start to my day with Aai, Anjali and the trouble maker! What more could a man ask for?"