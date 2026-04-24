Sheikh Mohammed Announces World's Largest Endowment-Based Dates Factory To 'Fight Hunger'

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday (April 24) announced the launch of the world's largest endowment-based dates factory to 'fight hunger', developed in collaboration with key partners.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to produce 150 million date-fortified food units annually, dedicated to children suffering from malnutrition and to combating hunger in underprivileged communities.

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"God has blessed us in the UAE and the region with this blessed palm tree. We have lived on it, and many communities have relied on it. Today, we seek to transform it into a high-value food product that contributes to fighting hunger around the world. Success comes from God, first and last," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on social media platform X.

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