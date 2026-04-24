UAE: Got Unfair Appraisal? Here's How Employees Can Challenge Evaluation

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) During annual employee evaluations, some workers may feel their performance assessments have been unfair or inaccurate. In these cases, employees must take professional steps to protect their rights and seek clarification.

"If an employee feels the performance appraisal is inaccurate, they should request a meeting with their direct manager or department head to discuss the details and should avoid signing the evaluation until clarifications are provided," Joy S Distor, senior HR executive, told Khaleej Times.

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Distor noted that employees can submit documents or evidence supporting their efforts and achievements, such as thank-you letters, project reports, or official documents. The burden of proof lies with the employee challenging the original evaluation.

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Distor further explained, "If a company has a grievance or appeals committee, often involving Human Resources (HR), the employee can formally submit their complaint through it. They also have the right to request an impartial review from another party within the organisation, particularly if their work overlaps with other teams or requires collaboration with third parties."

According to experts, employees should communicate professionally, which includes sending a formal email to request clarification or submit questions, and copying HR.

She added that achievements not included in the job description can be considered if they have a direct positive impact on the projects or business the employee is involved in. Indirect achievements or additional activities can be documented separately for independent recognition.

"When there is a difference of opinion between a manager and an employee regarding performance, documentation remains the key factor for resolving the disagreement and should align with the grades given in the evaluation, ensuring there is no conflict between positive comments and the actual evaluation, such as giving an 'excellent' rating while the employee received warnings or violations during the evaluation period," she noted.

Nicki Wilson, Executive Director at Genie Recruitment, emphasised that employee performance is assessed holistically within a company. While revenue is essential in the recruitment industry, it is not the sole measure of success. "The company values engagement, attitude, professional development, contribution to team culture, and the employee's ability to nurture existing clients and explore new business opportunities."

Wilson emphasised that a strong team player can elevate the performance of everyone around them. Evaluations go beyond numbers to measure an individual's overall impact on the organisation.

Evaluation criteria include revenue and financial growth, discipline in hybrid work, work quality, adaptability, and consistency. Wilson highlights that senior management works closely with employee managers to identify strengths, gaps, and overall progress, with ongoing informal notes and assessments throughout the year.

She adds that the evaluation process is transparent. Employees are informed about their review one month in advance, giving them time to reflect and self-assess. Guiding questions are provided to help them think deeply about their contributions and achievements.

Wilson also points out that personal goal-setting is encouraged flexibly and collaboratively, supported by an annual bonus scheme that clearly outlines what employees can aspire to. "Formal performance reviews are conducted twice a year, in January and July, using consistent questions and structure to measure progress effectively," she said.

A company-wide goal-setting workshop is held every January to help define intangible objectives and motivate employees throughout the year.

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