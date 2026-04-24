What Fuels India's Olympic Champion? Neeraj Chopra On Facing Trolls Staying Grounded Khaleej Times

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) One of India's most decorated sportspersons in recent times, 27-year-old Neeraj Chopra is a shining example of what hard work and dedication can do. The first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in athletics (in his debut), we caught up with Neeraj Chopra at the Under Armour store in Bengaluru, where he is all smiles in a grey sporty attire. What instantly strikes you is his easygoing, amiable demeanour that remains a constant in this conversation. His most endearing quality, however, is his humility which belies his huge achievements.

In an exclusive conversation with Khaleej Times, he recollects his memorable journey to date.

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Born into a family where his father is a farmer and mother a homemaker, Chopra had a normal upbringing, and sports happened quite by chance. Interestingly, for someone who did not really think of what he wanted to be when he grew up, he was clear that he wanted to work hard. And call it serendipity; he is India's most successful javelin player today. Going back to where it all started, Chopra recollects that being from Haryana, a state that is known for its sporting prowess, perhaps inspiration was all around.“I entered the stadium for the first time with the intent of improving my fitness. During this time, I saw a few seniors throwing the javelin, and somehow, I felt that I wanted to do this too. But I had no clue whether I could play the sport, as I had no idea initially of how far I could throw. The first time I felt I could compete with international athletes was in 2016 at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. My throw of 86.48 metres was a world record. At that time this was enough to win a gold medal at the Olympics. And that is when I realised that this is what I wanted to and could do.”

When he was studying in Khandra village in Panipat, he would go to school in the morning and then catch a bus to go to the stadium.“Many times, the bus would not be on time, so I faced those problems as well, but somehow I managed until I finally shifted to Panipat, where I could train both in the morning and evening.” Moving to Panipat was a good decision, as this was also his first time experiencing professional training - a mix of javelin throw, jumps, and lifts.“And as my performance started improving, I shifted to Panchkula, where it was good, as I trained for close to four years and understood how professional training and diet could impact my performance. In 2015, I was called for a national camp, and it was a great learning experience, as I saw senior athletes train and learned many new things that I could incorporate, especially the things I was not doing earlier.” As someone who has constantly kept a tab on learning, Chopra is seeing great results, which have seen him rise in stature in his sport.

Gunning for glory

Chopra's achievements on the field have been consistent, as seen by his performances that have seen him not just win almost all tournaments but also achieve several milestones. Not only did he win a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but he has had several memorable outings at other events. Most recently he won two events back to back - the Paris qualification meet of the 2025 Diamond League as well as the Golden Spike Ostrava. Interestingly, Golden Spike is one of the most prestigious global athletics competitions in the world, and Chopra avers that while he was not very happy with his performance (85.29 metres), he is glad he won the trophy. Quiz him if he was disappointed with a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics, and he has a simple answer.“At my second outing at the Olympics, of course there was pressure. With India being a large country, there was a lot of expectation from so many people as well. But in sports it's always about how well you do on that specific day. Some days are your days and some are not. Also, your body changes in four years, and on that day maybe another athlete is feeling better than you. But I was very happy that I could win another medal for my country, and I will ensure that I work harder and stay fitter to win more medals for my country.”

And it is exactly this attitude that has held Chopra in good stead, having been coached by Uwe Hohn, Gary Calvert, Werner Daniels, Kashinath Naik, Naseem Ahmad and Jaiveer Singh, as well as biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz (2019-24) and now Jan Železný from 2025. Changing so many coaches, however, Chopra admits that it has not really been easy.“Javelin is a technical sport, and changing coaches means there is a need to unlearn and learn. Each coach has a different technique of training, and it's tough to follow different methods. But I worked with each of them to understand the sport more closely, so it's been good.” Interestingly, life has come full circle in a sense for the young athlete, especially with his current coach. From watching videos of Jan Železný (Czech athlete who is often thought of as being the greatest javelin thrower of the modern era) to being coached by him, Chopra admits it has been a wonderful journey.“It is like a dream come true for me; it is wonderful to be trained by him. Even the coach likes it when I train with him. He was not just a great athlete but is also a wonderful coach. When I started getting interested in javelin initially, I always hoped to compete with him, but he had retired by the time I started professionally. So, even being coached by him is a big deal, and I am very fortunate about that.”

Fit and fine

Currently his fitness regimen has been decided by his coach and focuses more closely on techniques. This includes aspects like his run-ups so that the throw is perfect.“I also do practice weights as well as ensure there is a more holistic and balanced fitness session that can help me perform better.” He is also careful about what he eats. As far as his current diet is concerned, he says that when he is competing, he increases his intake of carbohydrates, and during off-season time he incorporates a more protein-rich diet, ensuring hydration is in place.“As training is more intense at this time, I ensure that there are adequate liquids in my diet as well, whether it is water, juice or even coconut water.” Mental health, he admits, is very important, and as a sports person, one is prone to injuries. Another aspect that most sportspersons need to deal with is that there are many times when, despite their hard work, they do not win any medals.“But I feel it is my training that motivates me. I think if my training regimen is on schedule, it helps my mental health too. I also spend time with family and friends and go out with them, which helps as well.”

At the Doha qualification meeting of the 2025 Diamond League, Chopra finally hit 90.23 metres, silencing people who were questioning his ability to throw the same.“While I was personally not really thinking of breaching the 90-metre mark, it kind of started growing on me. This was because people around me kept asking about it, so I had thought about doing it. I, however, knew it was always possible, but maybe it was just about the right time. Now that it is done, I know I can do better, and that is exactly what I am focusing on now.” His preparation is on track for the Diamond League Finals in Zürich in August 2025, and he is also getting ready for the World Athletics Championships that will happen in September.“My coach is also planning for the same, so we have complete focus on these events.”

Handling the social media buzz

While Chopra has been and is solely focused on his game, he recently found himself at the receiving end of social media trolls when he invited Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold at the Paris Olympics, to participate in the Neeraj Chopra (NC) Classic event in Bengaluru. The event named after Neeraj Chopra himself has been granted an 'A' category certification by World Athletics and will have Peters, Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Thomas Rohler (Germany), Curtis Thompson (USA), Martin Konecny (Poland), Julius Yego (Kenya), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Sahil Silwal and Kishore Jena (India). While Nadeem will not participate, the invite was sent much before the Pahalgam attack.“People who know the background and who understand the sports world are clued in on the issue. Also, it was not from my side, as Arshad had won the Olympic gold; he had to be invited. From the World Athletics team, we are mandated to follow the rules. But it is okay, as I was busy training, and that is where my focus always has been. Those who follow sports can understand what is right and what is wrong,” is all Chopra comments when we probe him about the controversy.

As far as the forthcoming NC Classic (taking place on July 5) is concerned, he admits it is a big responsibility, and while he wants to play, he has other responsibilities as well.“But the team is also working very well, and we are ready. I need to work harder now, and it's not just about playing, but I am very excited for what will come.” Interestingly, Chopra was in the news again when a fan called Ranjith from Coimbatore requested Rs2,000 on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), in a post that caught his attention. He immediately surprised the fan by offering him a full VVIP experience with accommodation, which is also a testament to his humility.“You will be staying 90 metres away from the stadium,” is what he has told his fan. The NC Classic 2025 is also India's first global javelin competition, so there is a lot of attention on the same, and interestingly, it has notched up 16 brand associations as well.

Looking ahead

As a successful player, Chopra has also been the favourite of brands and has associations with Audi, Under Armour, Omega, Samsung, Gillette, and Visa, among others. However, what augurs well for him is his focus on the game and not the outcome. This year is also special on a personal note, as he got married in a low-key ceremony to former tennis pro Himani Mor. His former coach Klaus Bartonietz has been quoted saying it is his way of being 'immersed in the process' that has helped him and his game. Another characteristic that has held Chopra in good stead is his constant need to look at ways to improve. With an upbringing that has instilled in him a deep sense of integrity and humility, he is known for his dedication to the sport and has made a name as a professional. For someone who has always been on time and well prepared, it is his dogged determination that he is known for. All qualities that make him the athlete that he is. Looking ahead, Chopra says that he wants to focus on playing well, staying healthy and winning as many medals as possible for the country.

In the latest javelin rankings that were released at the end of June, he is on top of the table with 1445 points, followed by Grenada's Anderson Peters with 1431 points. And as he sets his sight on the 20th edition of the World Athletics Championships in September 2025 in Tokyo, he knows that, as always, he will let his javelin do all the talking.

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