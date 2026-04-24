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Critical Mineral Stock Locksley Resources Limited (OTCQX: LKYRF) Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process For Its Desert Antimony Mine


2026-04-24 04:21:47
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) Breaking Critical Minerals and Antimony Stock News - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY,OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) announced the company has formally commenced the engineering partner selection process for the upcoming engineering scoping pilot plant design, following direct engagement with Tier 1 U.S. service providers. The move is part of the company's accelerated development program as they advance The Desert Antimony Mine project toward a fully integrated U.S. antimony supply chain. More information is available here:.

Locksley Resources ( ) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This targeted approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical materials independence.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak,..., 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793.

LOCKSLEY (ASX: LKY) (OTCQX: LKYRF) is a featured showcase mining stock at Investorideas

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