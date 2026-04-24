NIQ And INTAGE HD Partner To Expand Retail Measurement Across Japan And Global Markets

(BUSINESS WIRE )--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, and INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. (hereafter "INTAGE HD"), a leading market research company in Japan, today announced a mutual sales partnership to expand access to retail measurement insights between Japan and global markets.

Through the collaboration, NIQ and INTAGE HD bring together complementary strengths- INTAGE HD's deep local retail store panel data and insights into the Japanese domestic market, and NIQ's global and regional retail store panel data and insights into various international markets-to enable better comparison and understanding of market performance and trends across countries and regions.

This collaboration enhances both companies' ability to support clients with more consistent and comparable insights, helping clients unlock growth opportunities across markets.

The collaboration enables global clients to access INTAGE HD's nationwide retail store panel data in Japan (SRI+ and SRI+EC) to support market entry and expansion. NIQ's network will enable smoother access to data and insights on the Japanese market. At the same time, clients in Japan will gain access to NIQ's global Retail Measurement Services (RMS), covering more than 100 countries and regions, supporting international growth.

“Clients today are increasingly looking for a more complete and connected understanding of consumer buying behavior across markets,” said Chang Park, Managing Director of NIQ's Northeast Asia Cluster.“Our collaboration with INTAGE HD strengthens our ability to deliver The Full ViewTM-bringing together local depth and global scale to help clients unlock new opportunities and drive growth.”

This collaboration addresses a key challenge for clients: limited comparability between Japan and other markets by connecting local and global data more seamlessly.

Whether expanding into Japan or growing in international markets, clients will benefit from a more unified view of performance.

“Japan is a highly complex and unique market, and a deep understanding of the local market and a global perspective are both essential to realizing business growth,” said Yoshiya Nishi, CEO of INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.“Through this collaboration, we will combine the strengths of both companies to provide more consistent and actionable insights in the Japanese and global markets, strongly supporting our clients' decision-making and growth.”

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment by NIQ and INTAGE HD to help clients navigate increasingly interconnected markets with greater clarity and confidence.

About INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.

Founded in 1960, the INTAGE Group is a leading marketing research company, ranked No.1 in Asia*. Guided by our vision of“Know today, Power tomorrow,” we leverage massive amounts of data obtained from Japan's largest consumer panel (SCI) and retail panel (SRI+) to support decision-making across a wide range of industries through data and technology. In recent years, we have increased our support for digital transformation (DX) through data utilization, and accelerated the expansion of our global operations, primarily in Asia, contributing to the creation of a sustainable society.

* Based on ESOMAR's Global Top-50 Insights Companies 2025 (in terms of the Group's consolidated net sales).

About INTAGE Group

(TSE Prime Market stock code: 4326)

Since its founding in 1960, the INTAGE Group has collected, processed, and analyzed a wide range of data, adding unique insights to provide its clients with valuable information and support their decision-making processes. As a partner to our clients, we work closely with them to address their questions, combining consumer insights with technology to guide them toward their next strategic move.

ABOUT NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modelling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full ViewTM-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit .

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