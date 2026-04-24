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Nestlé Announces Up To 180 Job Cuts In France

Nestlé Announces Up To 180 Job Cuts In France


2026-04-24 04:15:50
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The food giant Nestlé is planning to cut up to 180 support jobs in France. The head office in Issy-les-Moulineaux (Hauts-de-Seine) and two research centres in Tours (Indre-et-Loire) and Lisieux (Calvados) will be affected, the company said on Thursday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Nestlé announces up to 180 job cuts in France This content was published on April 24, 2026 - 09:32 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Nestlé kündigt bis zu 180 Stellenstreichungen in Frankreich an Original Read more: Nestlé kündigt bis zu 180 Stellenstreichungen in Frankrei

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These projects are part of the plan announced in October 2025 by the new CEO Philipp Navratil, which foresees the reduction of 16,000 jobs worldwide to slash overall costs by more than €1 billion from 2027.

In an agri-food market under pressure and characterised by a loss of purchasing power, rising production costs and increased competition, Nestlé France plans in particular to make greater use of the group's shared services and to simplify its structure, including its research and development centres in Tours and Lisieux, it said in a statement.

More More Food supply chains How Nestlé's pioneering China business fell into disarray

This content was published on Apr 23, 2026 Chinese distributors are chasing the Swiss giant for refunds after it allegedly oversupplied the market as demand dropped.

Read more: How Nestlé's pioneering China business fell into dis

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