Argentina Weighs Letting Traditional Banks Trade Cryptos

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Argentina is considering a policy shift that could significantly alter how the country's financial sector handles cryptocurrencies. According to reporting from La Nacion, the central bank is drafting rules that would allow commercial banks to offer custody and trading services for crypto assets, a role that has largely been filled by fintech firms and exchanges until now.

Industry actors like Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) will be pleased that different jurisdictions around the world are considering reviewing or enacting regulations geared at enabling cryptos to gain...

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