Republican Lawmakers Embrace Psychedelic Therapies In Shift Toward Veteran Mental Health Reform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-Texas), a retired Navy SEAL, is part of a rising wave of Republican lawmakers advocating for the therapeutic use of psychedelics to treat PTSD, depression, and suicidality among veterans-a movement recently spotlighted by The Wall Street Journal. After undergoing ibogaine and DMT therapy in Mexico in 2018, Luttrell described the experience as transformative, helping him confront trauma and save his marriage. Now in Congress, he's pushing for science-based, medically supervised access to Schedule I drugs like ibogaine, psilocybin, and MDMA. Joined by fellow veterans in office, including Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.), Luttrell is helping lead legislative efforts to fund clinical trials through the VA and Pentagon, despite resistance from some conservatives and recent regulatory setbacks like the FDA's rejection of an MDMA therapy from Lykos Therapeutics.

Amid this shift, NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) HOPE Therapeutics are emerging as leaders in veteran-focused psychedelic innovation. HOPE is developing ketamine-based treatments for acute suicidality and major depression and is building a nationwide network of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NRXP are available in the company's newsroom at

About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

PsychedelicNewsWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by IBN