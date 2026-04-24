Psychedelicnewsbreaks Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBM) To Present At Psychedelic Science 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Psyence Biomed (NASDAQ: PBM) has announced that its Chief of Global Impact, Mary-Elizabeth Gifford, was selected as a featured speaker at Psychedelic Science 2025 (“PS2025”) – the world's largest international gathering focused on psychedelic research, biopharma, medicine, policy, and culture. Hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (“MAPS”), the highly anticipated conference is taking place June 16-20, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. Psyence BioMed will present on business ethics in a panel session,“We are the Guardrails: Profit with Purpose.” In the role of Chief of Global Impact for Psyence Biomed, the first Nasdaq-listed biopharma with a focus on developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin medicine for FDA approval, Gifford works in Washington, DC, to build bridges between research, regulation, and patient care.

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About Psyence Biomedical Ltd.

Psyence Biomed is one of the few multi-asset, vertically integrated biopharmaceutical companies specializing in psychedelic-based therapeutics. It is the first life sciences biotechnology company focused on developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin and ibogaine-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq. The company is dedicated to addressing unmet mental health needs, particularly in palliative care. The name“Psyence” merges“psychedelics” and“science,” reflecting the company's commitment to an evidence-based approach in developing safe, effective, and FDA-approved nature-derived psychedelic treatments for a broad range of mental health disorders. For more information, visit the company's website at .

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