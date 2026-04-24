Dollar Poised For First Weekly Gain In Three Weeks Amid Middle East Uncertainty

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Singapore: The US dollar was on track for its first weekly gain in three weeks on Friday, as persistent uncertainty following the collapse of US-Iran peace talks dampened expectations for a swift easing of Middle East tensions.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was little changed at 98.81, but was poised for a weekly rise of about 0.6%.

The euro edged up 0.02% to $1.1685, while sterling slipped 0.01% to $1.3466.

In Asia, the Japanese yen extended losses for a fifth straight session, weakening 0.01% to 159.75 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar rose 0.04% to $0.7131, and the New Zealand dollar gained 0.07% to $0.5856.