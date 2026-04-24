Dollar Poised For First Weekly Gain In Three Weeks Amid Middle East Uncertainty
Singapore: The US dollar was on track for its first weekly gain in three weeks on Friday, as persistent uncertainty following the collapse of US-Iran peace talks dampened expectations for a swift easing of Middle East tensions.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was little changed at 98.81, but was poised for a weekly rise of about 0.6%.
The euro edged up 0.02% to $1.1685, while sterling slipped 0.01% to $1.3466.
In Asia, the Japanese yen extended losses for a fifth straight session, weakening 0.01% to 159.75 per dollar.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar rose 0.04% to $0.7131, and the New Zealand dollar gained 0.07% to $0.5856.
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