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Moi Holds Awareness Exhibition To Promote Positive Youth Behaviour

Moi Holds Awareness Exhibition To Promote Positive Youth Behaviour


2026-04-24 04:01:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its ongoing efforts to enhance community awareness and promote a culture of prevention, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Juvenile Police Department, organised an awareness exhibition at Villaggio Mall.

The exhibition aimed to instill positive behavioural values among young people, contributing to the prevention of negative conduct and supporting a safe and cohesive community environment. It forms part of the department's broader strategy to engage directly with the public and reinforce social responsibility.

The event featured an overview of the department's roles and responsibilities, along with a presentation of its key programmes and awareness initiatives designed to protect juveniles and promote positive behaviour. Educational materials were also distributed to visitors, helping to raise awareness on issues related to youth conduct and community safety.

Through such initiatives, the Ministry of Interior continues to strengthen its outreach efforts, emphasising the importance of prevention, education, and partnership with the community in fostering a secure and supportive environment for future generations.

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The Peninsula

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