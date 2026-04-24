Joint Qatari, Egyptian Exhibition Opens In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Al Markhiya Gallery has opened a joint exhibition featuring works by prominent Qatari artist Yousef Ahmed and late Egyptian artist Hazem El Mestikawy at the Fire Station: Artists' Residence.

The exhibition presents 15 works by Ahmed and 12 by El Mestikawy, with both artists drawing inspiration from the natural world as a central element of their practice.

Ahmed told QNA that his work focuses on reinterpreting Qatari palm fronds as a versatile artistic medium, using handmade paper, pulp, and collage techniques.

He described the material as dynamic and evolving, enabling continuous experimentation and transformation within his compositions.

His works on display span from 2013 to 2025, reflecting earthy tones inspired by the Qatari environment, alongside later pieces incorporating Arabic calligraphy and textured paper surfaces.

Curator Anas Quteit stated that the exhibition highlights a visual harmony between the two artists through their shared use of natural materials.

He explained that El Mestikawy's works explore spatial relationships influenced by architecture, geometry, and design, blending elements of sculpture and optical illusion.

He added that El Mestikawy's practice draws on ancient Egyptian heritage and contemporary abstraction, reinterpreting traditional elements such as mashrabiyas and geometric patterns into contemplative visual structures, often using cardboard to create balanced and rhythmic compositions.