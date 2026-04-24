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Trump Claims Leadership Claims In Iran, Tehran Rejects Allegations

Trump Claims Leadership Claims In Iran, Tehran Rejects Allegations


2026-04-24 04:00:45
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump says disagreements have emerged in Iran between“hardliners” and“moderates,” but Iranian officials have rejected the claim, insisting that everyone acts in unity under the leadership of the Supreme Leader.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Iranian officials are“facing serious problems in determining their leader.”

He also claimed that Iranians are“having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is,” alleging there is“crazy” infighting between“moderates” and“hardliners” in Tehran.

However, according to Iranian media reports, the heads of the three branches of government said in a joint message that“the enemy's attempt to impose the concepts of hardliners and moderates differs from the current reality of Iran.”

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also said in a message on X that there are no hardliners or moderates in Iran; rather, everyone obeys their leader in unity.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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