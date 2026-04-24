NPEA Stresses International Support For Afghanistan's Climate Challenges

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's National Environmental Protection Agency (NPEA) says participants in the“Mountains and Climate Change” meeting have stressed the need to expand cooperation to address environmental threats in mountainous regions, particularly Afghanistan.

The NPEA said in a statement that Mawlawi Matiulhaq Khalis, head of the agency, along with a delegation, participated in the specialized meeting titled“Mountains and Climate Change: From Vulnerability to Sustainable Development.”

According to the source, participants discussed challenges and threats arising from climate change in mountainous areas, including increased vulnerability of local communities, declining water resources, and ecosystem degradation. They also highlighted the importance of mountains in providing vital resources and maintaining environmental balance.

The statement added that Afghanistan's environmental situation and the need for greater international attention to the country's mountainous regions were also emphasized during the meeting. Strengthening technical cooperation and increasing investment in climate adaptation were among the key topics discussed.

The source further noted that the meeting put forward proposals to international platforms calling for mountainous regions to be recognized as priority areas for climate investment. It also stressed the establishment of effective mechanisms to provide direct technical support to these regions.

The NPEA described the meeting as an important step toward drawing global attention to the protection of mountainous areas and strengthening efforts to achieve sustainable development under climate change conditions.

The meeting began two days ago in Astana, Kazakhstan, and concluded today (Friday).

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