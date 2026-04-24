Barium Carbonate Market Projected To Reach USD 1326.74 Million By 2035, Amid Increasing Demand From Construction, Ceramics, And Electronics Industries Report By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The barium carbonate market is growing steadily due to increasing demand in construction materials, ceramics, specialty glass, and electronics, supported by rapid urbanization and expanding applications in electroceramics, coatings, and automotive sectors.

Austin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Barium Carbonate Market was valued at USD 719.64 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1326.74 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.36%.

The growing need for construction materials, ceramics, specialty glasses, and electronics is driving the growth of the barium carbonate market. The market is also being driven by the growing trend of infrastructure and urbanization. The market is being further expanded by the material's extensive use in electroceramics, tiles, coatings, and the creation of ultra-fine materials.









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The U.S. Barium Carbonate Market was valued at USD 114.20 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 204.41 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.99% from 2026 to 2035.

Due to the nation's modernization, there is a growing need for barium carbonate in the building, ceramics, and electronics industries as well as in electroceramics, specialty glass, and tiles.

Rising Demand for Barium Carbonate in Ceramics, Glass, and Electronic Industries to Drive Market Growth Globally

Due to its fluxing and stabilizing properties, barium carbonate is being used more and more in ceramics, specialized glasses, and electronics. The demand for BaCO3 is developing due to the growing need for ceramic materials in the automotive and construction sectors. Barium carbonate's applications are further expanded by the electronics industry's usage of it in electroceramics and capacitors. Technological developments and industry modernization are contributing to the preservation of barium carbonate quality, which satisfies industry demands. Global urbanization and infrastructure development are also driving up demand for barium carbonate-containing bricks, tiles, and glazes.

Segmentation Analysis:

By End-Use Industry

Construction dominated the Barium Carbonate Market with 41% share in 2025 due to the increased demand for ceramics, tiles, and glaze in the infrastructure and development sectors. The Electronics Segment is expected to show the fastest CAGR in the Barium Carbonate Market between the years 2026-2035 as barium carbonate is commonly utilized in capacitors, electroceramics, and electronic components.

By Product Form

Granular dominated the Barium Carbonate Market with 42% share in 2025 owing to the advantages of uniform particle size, handling, and suitability in ceramics and glass manufacturing. The Ultra Fine segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR between 2026-2035, owing to the high-grade performance and suitability of the material in industrial applications globally.

By Grade

Industrial Barium Carbonate dominated the Barium Carbonate Market with 50% share in 2025 as bricks and tiles benefit from the addition of Barium Carbonate, which improves the thermal stability, color, durability, and surface finish of ceramic-based building materials. The Electro Ceramic segment is expected to generate the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 as the demand for capacitors, sensors, and other electronic components is rising rapidly.

By Application

Bricks & Tiles dominated the Barium Carbonate Market with 37% share in 2025 due to its extensive use in general ceramics, glass, building materials, and many industrial applications. The Pure Barium Carbonate segment is expected to show the fastest CAGR in the Barium Carbonate Market between 2026-2035 due to the increasing demand in the fields of electronics, electroceramics, and specialty glasses.

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Regional Insights:

With a revenue share of over 45% in 2025, Asia Pacific dominated the barium carbonate market. The Asia Pacific region's dominance was aided by the region's quick industrialization, expansion in the building sector, and rising demand for ceramics, tiles, and specialty glass materials.

Due in large part to the region's highly developed industrial infrastructure and manufacturing facilities, as well as the growing demand for the compound in the construction, ceramic, and electronics industries, North America's barium carbonate market generated substantial revenue in 2025.

Key Players:

Solvay SA



Honeywell International Inc.

Chemical Products Corporation (CPC)

Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Hubei Jingshan Chutian Barium Salt Corp., Ltd.

American Elements

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Ankang Jianghua Group Co., Ltd.

Kandelium Group GmbH

AG Chemi Group s.r.o.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zaozhuang Yongli Chemical Co., Ltd.

Guizhou Red Star Development Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Divjyot Chemicals Private Limited

Halogens

PVS Chemicals

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Akshya Chemicals Pvt Ltd Maruti Chemicals Company

Recent Developments:

2024: Solvay expanded North American barium carbonate production to strengthen supply for glass and ceramics industries.

2024: Trade data shows Hubei Jingshan exported significant barium carbonate volumes to Russia, reinforcing its role as a major international supplier.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Pricing Analysis & Forecast Metrics – helps you understand price variations by product grade, benchmarking across key manufacturers, and evolving pricing models such as bulk contracts and long-term agreements.

Regional Price & Affordability Insights – helps you evaluate regional price differences and market accessibility, supporting strategic pricing and expansion decisions.

Regulatory & Compliance Landscape Metrics – helps you assess adherence to environmental and chemical safety regulations, along with regional standards and export-import guidelines.

Production Capacity & Supply Analysis – helps you analyze manufacturing capacity by region and key players, along with in-house versus outsourced production trends.

Supply Chain Efficiency & Reliability Index – helps you understand lead times, raw material sourcing strategies, and logistics efficiency impacting overall supply stability. Strategic Market Access & Trade Flow Analysis – helps you identify compliance strategies and trade dynamics influencing entry and growth in emerging markets.

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