CSIR-NIIST To Celebrate National Technology Day With Techno-Fest Cum Customer Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 24 (IANS) The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), one of the country's premier research institutions, located in the state capital, will host a Techno-Fest cum Customer Meet on May 11, to mark National Technology Day.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening engagement with industry stakeholders and customers while providing a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

The event is expected to bring together representatives from industry, academia, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), underscoring the institute's growing role in bridging laboratory research with real-world applications.

According to Director Dr C. Anandharamakrishnan, the programme reflects the institute's continued focus on translating cutting-edge research into technologies that deliver tangible societal and industrial impact.

“The Techno-Fest cum Customer Meet underscores our commitment to fostering stronger stakeholder engagement, promoting industry partnerships, and accelerating the deployment of sustainable and innovative solutions,” he said.

He added that the initiative would contribute significantly to strengthening India's innovation ecosystem and advancing technological self-reliance.

As part of the event, heads of various research divisions at CSIR-NIIST will present brief overviews of their expertise and ongoing projects, highlighting key technological advancements and capabilities.

Participants will also have the opportunity to interact directly with scientists, tour research facilities, and witness live demonstrations of advanced equipment and technologies developed at the institute.

The programme is designed to encourage deeper collaboration, particularly with MSMEs, by opening avenues for technology transfer, commercialisation, and joint research initiatives.

By facilitating direct engagement between innovators and end-users, the institute aims to create a more responsive and industry-aligned research environment.

CSIR-NIIST has extended an open invitation to its customers and industry partners across the country to take part in the event, with expectations that the meeting will pave the way for new partnerships and meaningful collaborations in the technology sector.

National Technology Day commemorates the momentous events of May 11, 1998, when India conducted successful nuclear tests under 'Operation Shakti', and saw the maiden flight of the indigenously developed Hansa-3 aircraft. In recognition of these achievements, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as National Technology Day. Over the years, the day has evolved into a flagship occasion for honouring scientific excellence, showcasing industrial innovations, and reinforcing the partnership between science, society, and industry.