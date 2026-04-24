Baloch Groups Claim Responsibility For Attacks On Pakistani Forces In Balochistan

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, April 24 (IANS) The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed responsibility for several attacks on Pakistani forces and installations in Awaran, Jhao, Basima and Sibi areas of Pakistan's Balochistan, local media reported on Friday.

BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said that fighters attacked a Pakistani military convoy in the Kolwah area of Awaran on April 22 while the convoy was moving from one camp to another, The Balochistan Post reported.

He said fighters encircled the convoy in Geshkour area and launched what he said was a "heavy attack" using rocket launchers, LMGs and sniper rifles. He claimed six personnel were killed while several others were injured and military vehicles were "badly damaged" in the attack.

On the same day, BLF fighters attacked a Frontier Corps snap-checking point outside Basima Police Station with a hand grenade, which landed inside a vehicle and caused casualties and severe damage, he said.

The group claimed that several personnel were killed and injured after they targeted a military checkpoint in the Gajro Singeen area of Jhao on April 19.

In a separate statement, BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch said fighters seized weapons, vehicles and other equipment after the fighters took control of police post in Sibi's Lamji area, The Balochistan Post reported.

He said detained personnel were issued warning and later released, adding that fighters set up a blockade on Quetta–Karachi highway and carried out a search in vehicle. He stated clashes erupted when Pakistani forces advanced towards the area, with exchange of fire continuing between fighters and security personnel for a prolonged period and causing casualties.

Last week, the BLF claimed responsibility for an attack on a Pakistani military camp in Jhao area and blocking of a key highway in Kharan area of Balochistan province.

BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch stated that group's fighters conducted an attack on a military camp in Kohadu area of Jhao on April 12, which killed or injured several personnel, The Balochistan Post reported.

He said the attack started with a sniper attack on a military personnel guarding the camp followed by what he said was a coordinated attack using rocket launchers and automatic weapons.

"As a result of the operation, the camp sustained severe damage, and several military personnel were killed or injured," the group's spokesperson stated.

In a separate operation on April 14, the BLF said its fighters blocked Nourozabad Road in the Sarawan area of Kharan and held control of the highway for several hours, carrying out search operation in vehicles.

The BLF warned transporters against cooperating with Pakistani forces, stating that those providing logistical or personnel support would be "directly targetted."