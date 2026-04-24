Met Dept Warns Of Heatwave In Parts Of Rajasthan Urges Residents To Take Precautions

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 24 (IANS) As Rajasthan continues to reel under an intensifying heatwave, with temperatures crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark in more than ten districts, disrupting daily life across the state, the Met department on Friday warned of intense heatwave conditions in several regions.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department's Jaipur Meteorological Centre issued a heatwave alert for five districts, urging residents to take precautions.

However, some respite is likely from Saturday, as a fresh western disturbance is expected to become active.

This system may bring dusty winds, light rainfall, and thunderstorms to parts of the Bikaner division, Jaipur division, Bharatpur division, Jodhpur division, and Ajmer division.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Sri Ganganagar recorded a scorching 44.5 degree Celsius on Thursday, making it the hottest city in the country. The extreme heat has prompted administrative action, particularly affecting school schedules.

Authorities in Jaipur, Kota, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, and Dausa have revised timings to protect students from peak afternoon heat. In Kota, Class 12 sessions are running from 7:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. starting April 24, while in Dausa, classes up to Grade 8 will operate from 7:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. until May 2.

Similar morning schedules have been implemented for students up to Class 8 in Jaisalmer and Chittorgarh. In Jaipur, school timings have been revised from 7:30 A.M. to 12 noon from April 27.

According to temperature data released on Thursday, Sri Ganganagar emerged as the hottest location in the state and the country with a maximum temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius and a minimum of 26.5 degree Celsius.

Close behind were Kota at 43 degree Celsius, Churu at 42.6 degree Celsius, Chittorgarh at 42.5 degree Celsius, and Pilani at 42.2 degree Celsius.

Other major cities also recorded soaring temperatures, including Jaisalmer and Bikaner at 41.5 degree celsius each, while Barmer touched 40.4 degree celsius and Dausa recorded 40.3 degree celsius.

Even relatively cooler regions like Jaipur saw temperatures nearing 40 degree Celsius, with a high of 39.6 degree Celsius.

In southern Rajasthan, Udaipur recorded 39 degree Celsius, while Sirohi and Pali remained comparatively lower at 36.5 degree Celsius and 36.8 degree Celsius respectively.

However, rising minimum temperatures hovering between 19 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius across cities have added to discomfort, especially during night.

Meteorologists indicate that dry weather and clear skies are contributing to the sharp rise in temperatures across districts including Nagaur, Alwar, Bharatpur, and Tonk.

Light winds have provided little relief as heatwave conditions tighten their grip. With multiple cities breaching the 40 degree Celsius mark and others nearing it, authorities have urged residents to take precautions, avoid peak afternoon exposure, and stay hydrated.

A slight relief may be on the horizon, as weather experts predict a possible change in conditions after April 25 due to a western disturbance, which could bring light rain and dust storms in parts of the state.

Until then, Rajasthan remains firmly in the grip of extreme summer heat.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the state battles one of the season's most severe heat spells.