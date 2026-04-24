8-Year-Old Dies Of Snakebite In Kerala, Hospital Faces Probe After Family Complaint

Thiruvananthapuram: The Superintendent of Chirayinkeezhu Hospital has been asked to submit a report to the District Medical Officer (DMO) regarding the death of an 8-year-old boy, Dikshal, from a snakebite. The DMO ordered the report after allegations of medical negligence surfaced.

Dikshal's parents complained that he did not get adequate care at Chirayinkeezhu Hospital, where he was first taken. However, hospital authorities have explained that they did not give anti-venom because they were not certain it was a snakebite.

What happened....

The incident happened a few days ago in Azhoor, near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Dikshal, the son of Dileep and Anu from Moolayil Veedu, was bitten by a snake while he was sleeping. His family discovered the bite only around 4 AM the next morning. They rushed him to Chirayinkeezhu Hospital immediately. After getting initial treatment, he was referred to the Medical College Hospital, but doctors could not save his life. A cobra was later caught from the boy's house.