'Her Choice Comes First, Unwanted Pregnancy Cannot Be Forced': SC Allows Teen To Terminate 7-Month Pregnancy

In an important decision, the Supreme Court has made it clear that no woman can be forced to continue an unwanted pregnancy simply because the child could be given up for adoption later. The court said the wishes, health and dignity of the pregnant woman must always come first. It added that forcing a woman to give birth against her will would violate her basic rights.

The ruling came while allowing a 15-year-old girl, who was more than seven months pregnant, to undergo medical termination of pregnancy, according to a report by Live Law.

What the case was about

The case was filed by the girl's mother. She asked the Supreme Court for permission to terminate her daughter's pregnancy even though it had crossed the legal time limit under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the Live Law report added.

The pregnancy resulted from a consensual relationship between two minors. The girl had made it clear that she did not want to continue with the pregnancy.

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Court rejects adoption argument

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State, said medical reports showed that terminating the pregnancy at such a late stage could be risky for both the girl and the unborn child.

He suggested that the baby could be given up for adoption through the Central Adoption Resource Authority. He also offered financial assistance while ensuring the family's privacy.

But Justice BV Nagarathna strongly questioned this approach.

She said courts cannot tell a woman to continue a pregnancy just because adoption is available later.

Why the court disagreed

The bench said the key issue is the choice of the pregnant woman, not the interests of the unborn child. Justice Nagarathna observed that asking a woman to carry an unwanted pregnancy and then give the baby away would ignore her suffering.

She said such a decision would place the welfare of the unborn child above that of the pregnant woman, which the law does not allow.

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Special concern for minors

The Supreme Court said this principle becomes even more important when the pregnant person is a minor. A minor should never be forced to carry a pregnancy to full term against her wishes, the bench said.

Such a step could cause serious mental, emotional and physical harm.

The court noted that the girl had already suffered severe psychological distress and had even shown signs of self-harm.

Impact on health and education

Lawyers for the petitioner told the court that the pregnancy had deeply affected the girl's life.

She had been under constant stress. Her studies had suffered. Every day had become difficult for both her and her family.

The court accepted that forcing her to continue the pregnancy would have long-lasting effects on her mental health, education, social life and future.

Constitutional rights are important

The bench stressed that reproductive autonomy is part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

This means every woman has the right to make decisions about her own body.

The court said this right cannot be weakened by rigid legal limits, especially when minors and unwanted pregnancies are involved.

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Courts must step in when needed

Normally, the MTP Act sets a legal time limit for abortion. But the Supreme Court said constitutional courts must intervene when the law does not provide an immediate remedy.

The absence of a statutory remedy cannot be a reason to deny justice.

Courts must look at the facts from the woman's point of view.

Risk of unsafe abortions

The bench also warned about the dangers of denying such requests. If courts refuse permission, many women, especially minors, may turn to illegal and unsafe abortion methods.

This could lead to serious injury, lifelong health problems or even death.

The court said such outcomes must be prevented.

Final order

After considering all facts, the Supreme Court allowed the 15-year-old to undergo medical termination at AIIMS, New Delhi. The procedure will take place under strict medical supervision and all necessary safety measures.

The girl's mother must submit a formal undertaking consenting to the procedure.

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Why this ruling matters

This judgment sends a powerful message. A woman's choice cannot be replaced by social pressure, financial offers or adoption plans.

The Supreme Court has once again confirmed that dignity, privacy and bodily autonomy are fundamental rights. For minors facing unwanted pregnancies, this decision offers both legal protection and hope.

It also reminds courts across the country that the welfare of the pregnant woman must remain the highest priority.