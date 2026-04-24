Viral Video: Toddler Trapped In Car With Keys Inside, Sparks Safety Concern Online WATCH

A video showing a toddler trapped inside a locked car has prompted concern and criticism over child safety. The description of the brief video shared by an X account said, "Meri jaisi galti kabhi na karein (Never make the same mistake as me)," and it showed two ladies nervously telling the youngster to open the car from within what looked to be a basement parking lot.

“Kholo beta (Open, dear). Beta, second number button dabaao (Press the second button),” they repeatedly said, urging him to press the correct button. The kid was spotted holding the vehicle keys and pounding on the glass, clearly perplexed. The toddler found it difficult to follow directions even with constant assistance, such as "Press the second button...open, open...don't throw the key."

In the video, the mother explained her error by saying that they had just arrived and that she had gone outside to take the child outside while he secured the car from the inside.

The mom allegedly left the toddler sitting inside the car and even gave him the keys, according to the X user that uploaded the footage. The automobile locked from within when the youngster unintentionally hit the lock button.

Watch Viral Video

Watch | One-year-old child in Ahmedabad gets locked inside a car with the key in hand; rescued using a spare key later(not in video). The mother shared the video to raise awareness. Breaking the window was also an option. The video is viral. twitter/QbbZxpcdLM

- DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 24, 2026

While the majority of social media users lambasted the woman's behaviour in the post's comments section, some voiced worry for the child's safety. One person added, "Some women don't deserve to be mothers," while another said, "No sane mother will do this." Some also questioned the choice to record the event rather than concentrating solely on finding a solution.

These kinds of incidents demonstrate the dangers of leaving young children alone in cars, even for little periods of time. Experts have cautioned that when kids unintentionally lock themselves inside, the situation may swiftly get out of control.