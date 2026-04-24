Varun Dhawan Birthday: 10 Back-To-Back Box Office Hits Check Out His Career Graph

Varun Dhawan just turned 39! Born in 1987 to director David Dhawan, Varun first worked as an assistant director before jumping into acting. He's the only star kid in Bollywood who has given 10 back-to-back hits

People in the Bollywood industry consider Varun Dhawan the luckiest star kid. He is the only actor to deliver 10 hit films in a row, with most of them easily crossing the ₹100 crore mark.

Karan Johar directed Varun Dhawan's debut film, 'Student Of The Year'. The movie was made on a budget of ₹55 crore and did a business of ₹109 crore. Varun shared the screen with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

Varun Dhawan's father, David Dhawan, directed the film 'Main Tera Hero'. They made the movie on a budget of ₹35 crore. It created a storm at the box office, earning ₹78 crore. Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri played the lead roles.Varun Dhawan's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' was a full-on romantic family drama. Director Shashank Khaitan made the film on a ₹35 crore budget, and it went on to do business of ₹119 crore. The film also starred Alia Bhatt and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles.Varun Dhawan's film 'ABCD 2' with director Remo D'Souza caused a major stir at the box office. The film, also starring Prabhu Deva and Shraddha Kapoor, had a budget of ₹65 crore. It ended up earning a massive ₹166 crore.Varun Dhawan's crime thriller 'Badlapur' was a mind-blowing film. Sriram Raghavan directed this movie, which also featured Yami Gautam and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Made on a tight budget of ₹25 crore, the film earned a solid ₹78.8 crore.

Rohit Shetty directed the film 'Dilwale', starring Varun Dhawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Kriti Sanon. The movie, made on a budget of ₹165 crore, did a massive business of ₹387 crore. Varun's hit streak continued with 'Dishoom' (2016) earning ₹119.5 crore, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' (2017) collecting ₹202 crore, 'Judwaa 2' (2017) making ₹227.5 crore, and 'Sui Dhaaga' (2018) pulling in ₹125 crore.

ALSO READ: Rihanna Lands In Mumbai Again After Two Years, Fans Ask 'Whose Wedding Now?'