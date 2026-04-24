Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates 53Rd Birthday With Family, Thanks Fans

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 53rd birthday with his family at his Mumbai residence on Friday. He cut the cake in the presence of his wife, Anjali Tendulkar and family members and thanked his fans who came in large numbers in front of his house to congratulate him on the occasion. After cutting the cake, he clicked selfies with fans and also signed autographs in the presence of heavy police protection. Sachin acknowledged the excitement of the fans and said, "Thank you for all the good wishes."

A Legendary Career

Born on 24 April 1973, Tendulkar was the most complete batter of his time, the most prolific run-maker of all time, and arguably the biggest cricket icon the game has ever known. He holds the record for the most centuries in both Tests and ODIs, a remarkable feat, especially considering he didn't register his first ODI hundred until his 79th match.

Iconic Fan's Unwavering Devotion

Sudhir Gautam, who has been India's most iconic cricket fan, dedicating his life to supporting Team India in every home match since 2007, was also present outside the Tendulkar residence.

"I always pray for Sachin Sir's long life, and after this, I will go to visit Siddhi Vinayak Temple so that Sachin Sir can live a long life," Sudhir told ANI. "Sachin sir has retired. But even today, I have the Tendulkar 10 in my heart. Even today, I write the Tendulkar 10 for Team India and cheer for Team India. As long as I am on earth, I will keep cheering," he added.

Sudhir's unwavering admiration for Sachin Tendulkar is legendary. He often paints his body with the tricolour and Sachin's name and cheers for the Indian cricket team during the matches. After India's historic 2011 World Cup win, Sudhir was personally invited by Tendulkar into the dressing room to celebrate with the team and hold the trophy -- a dream come true for him.

Record-Breaking Legacy

With a staggering 34,357 international runs, Sachin Tendulkar stands as the most prolific batter in cricket history. Throughout his illustrious international career, he rewrote the record books time and again, setting milestones that remain unchallenged to this day. (ANI)

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