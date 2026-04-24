High WB Turnout Shows Anger Against Mamata Government: Bawankule

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said that the high voting percentage in West Bengal reflects public anger against the Mamata Banerjee-led government and suggested that the electorate is voting for change.

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule said, "The voting percentage in West Bengal shows that the people have voted very enthusiastically, this means that Mamata Didi's government is going to go... Mamata Banerjee's government is working in a Mughal style; this is public anger against it."

Record Voter Turnout in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu

Bawankule's comments came after the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said on Thursday that West Bengal and Tamil Nadu recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since Independence as polling concluded at 6 pm. "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence - ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.

Polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling compared to Tamil Nadu, which recorded 84.80 per cent turnout, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

District-wise Turnout in West Bengal

Several districts in West Bengal recorded over 90 per cent voter turnout. Dakshin Dinajpur led with 94.85%, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54%, Birbhum at 93.70%, Jalpaiguri at 93.23%, and Murshidabad at 92.93%. The figures reflect consistently high voter participation across the state, with all major districts comfortably staying above the 90% mark.

High Participation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu also recorded strong turnout across key districts, with Karur leading at 92.48%, followed closely by Salem at 90.42%, Dharmapuri at 90.02%, Erode at 89.97% and Namakkal at 89.63%.

Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal began amid tight security this morning. Polling in the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is slated for May 29, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

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