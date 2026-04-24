White House Says Next Round Of Iran Talks To Be Held In Pakistan

Karoline Leavitt said the United States has not formally requested an extension of the ceasefire with Iran, dismissing such reports as“incorrect.”

Speaking on April 16, Leavitt described ongoing talks with Iran as“constructive” and confirmed that diplomatic engagement between the two sides is continuing despite recent tensions.

She thanked Pakistan for its role as mediator, stressing that Islamabad is facilitating the process and that the next round of negotiations is expected to take place there.

Leavitt said Washington remains optimistic about reaching an agreement, adding that it would be in Iran's interest to respond positively to U.S. demands outlined by Donald Trump.

Her remarks come as uncertainty surrounds the future of the fragile ceasefire and the direction of ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

Recent talks between U.S. and Iranian officials in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough, though both sides signaled willingness to continue negotiations.

At the same time, tensions remain high, with disputes over nuclear policy, regional security, and control of key waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has warned that any escalation or pressure on its ports and shipping routes could trigger broader regional consequences, signaling it may respond forcefully to perceived threats.

U.S. officials, meanwhile, say diplomatic efforts will continue alongside pressure measures, keeping open the possibility of renewed talks in the coming days.

The White House denial highlights ongoing uncertainty over the ceasefire, as both sides pursue parallel tracks of diplomacy and strategic pressure in a fragile and evolving standoff.