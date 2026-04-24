Iran Proposal Offers Safe Ship Passage Via Oman Side Of Hormuz, Source Says

The move would depend on reaching a broader agreement to prevent renewed conflict, with the waterway remaining a central issue in negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The strait, which carries about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas, has been severely disrupted during the recent conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Hundreds of vessels and around 20,000 sailors have been stranded in the Persian Gulf since late February, despite a fragile ceasefire announced on April 8.

The source said Iran could permit transit without interference, though it remains unclear whether all vessels would qualify or if conditions such as mine clearance would be required.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between Iran and Oman, is a vital route linking Gulf energy supplies to global markets, making any disruption highly sensitive.

Recent proposals by Tehran, including possible transit fees, were rejected by the International Maritime Organization, which warned of dangerous precedents.

Any agreement on safe passage could help stabilize global energy flows, but progress depends on broader political concessions between the United States and Iran.