Food Prices In Afghanistan Jump Up To 47%, WFP Warns

Staple items including rice, wheat, sugar and cooking oil recorded significant annual increases, while weekly price changes remained relatively stable. Markets are still functioning but face rising transport costs and supply disruptions.

According to a report from the second week of April, the price of rice has increased by 24 to 47 percent, wheat by nearly 20 percent, oil by 10 percent, and sugar by 19 percent.

WFP said trade routes have shifted toward western and northern corridors, with heavy reliance on the Islam Qala crossing with Iran, increasing risks of delays and higher costs.

At the same time, weak labour markets are worsening the crisis, with average work availability dropping to less than two days per week, sharply reducing purchasing power.

Afghanistan is facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with around 22 million people in need of assistance, according to UN estimates.

Recent international funding cuts have forced aid agencies, including WFP, to scale back food assistance programmes, leaving millions at risk of acute hunger.

The situation has been further strained by a growing influx of Afghan returnees from Pakistan and Iran, increasing demand for already limited food and basic services.

WFP warned that rising prices, reduced aid and limited jobs are compounding hardship, pushing more Afghan families deeper into food insecurity.