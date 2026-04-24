Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire As US Awaits Response From Mojtaba Khamenei, Axios Says

Donald Trump has extended the ceasefire with Iran without setting a new deadline, giving Tehran additional time to submit a unified proposal for ending the conflict, according to Axios.

The decision, announced on Truth Social after a White House security meeting, came just hours before the ceasefire was set to expire. Trump said the pause was brokered with the help of Pakistani mediators and would continue until Iran presents a consolidated negotiating position.

Axios reported that Washington is awaiting a response linked to internal Iranian deliberations, with sources suggesting Tehran's leadership remains divided over how to proceed.

Iranian political and security factions are reportedly split, with diplomatic figures favouring continued talks while hardline elements linked to the Revolutionary Guard oppose concessions while maritime pressure continues.

The dispute intensified after the seizure of an Iranian-linked vessel, which hardliners described as evidence that negotiations were ineffective.

Tensions have also escalated over continued US naval operations and Iran's threats regarding maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor.

Iranian officials have warned of broader retaliation if pressure continues, while US forces remain on high alert amid fears of renewed escalation.

Trump said US forces would maintain the maritime blockade and remain ready for renewed military action if diplomacy fails.

He also claimed Iran is facing internal fragmentation and insisted any final agreement must come from a unified Iranian position.

Meanwhile, officials including parliamentary figures reportedly support extending talks, while others warn against negotiating under military and economic pressure.

A senior Iranian advisor said prolonging the ceasefire could allow the US to regroup for further escalation, while military commanders stressed that Iranian forces remain“fully prepared” for any scenario.

Trump also reiterated that any failure to reach an agreement could lead to intensified military action targeting Iranian infrastructure and leadership networks.

With mediation ongoing and internal divisions widening in Tehran, the ceasefire extension leaves both sides in a temporary pause, but tensions remain high with no clear breakthrough in sight.