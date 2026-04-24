EU Special Envoy Travels To Kabul, Afghanistan

The European Union's special envoy for Afghanistan, Gilles Bertrand, visited Kabul on Wednesday and held talks with Taliban officials, the Taliban foreign ministry said.

During the meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Naeem, both sides discussed political, economic and trade ties, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation through dialogue and diplomacy.

Taliban officials welcomed EU humanitarian assistance but called for increased aid, urging a shift toward long-term development projects to address unemployment and economic hardship.

The EU envoy stressed continued engagement and described dialogue as the most practical path forward, while the EU has yet to issue an official statement on the visit.

Afghanistan is facing a dire humanitarian and economic crisis, with millions dependent on international aid amid widespread poverty, food insecurity, and limited access to basic services. The situation has worsened following political changes and reduced international funding.

The United Nations and aid agencies have repeatedly warned of a deepening human crisis, highlighting urgent needs in healthcare, food supply, and employment as winter shocks and economic stagnation persist.

Separately, EU sources confirmed that a Taliban technical delegation is expected to visit Brussels for talks, even as the bloc considers controversial plans to return rejected asylum seekers to Afghanistan despite human rights concerns.

The visit marks the envoy's third trip to Kabul, underscoring ongoing but cautious engagement between the EU and Taliban authorities amid mounting humanitarian pressure.