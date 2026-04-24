Nearly 8,000 Migrants Died On Routes In 2025, IOM Says

International Organization for Migration said around 8,000 migrants died or went missing along global migration routes in 2025, underscoring rising risks faced by people on the move.

The agency said more than 82,000 migrants have died or disappeared since 2014, with Afghan and Rohingya migrants among the most affected groups.

It warned that declining numbers in some regions do not signal improved conditions, but rather reflect longer, more dangerous journeys taken by migrants to avoid detection and restrictions.

IOM added that thousands remain stranded in harsh conditions without access to shelter, healthcare or basic support, placing additional strain on host communities.

Afghan refugees continue to form one of the largest displaced populations globally, with many attempting to reach Europe through Iran and Turkey despite tightened border controls.

Migrants often rely on smuggling networks to cross into Turkey and onward to Europe, exposing them to risk including exploitation, detention and life-threatening journeys across land and sea routes.

Afghanistan's ongoing humanitarian crisis, driven by economic collapse, unemployment and restrictions on livelihoods, has pushed many to leave in search of safety and opportunity.

Aid agencies warn that limited legal pathways and worsening conditions are forcing vulnerable populations, including families and young people, into increasingly risky migration routes.

The IOM called for stronger international cooperation ahead of a global migration meeting, urging governments to expand safe pathways and prevent further loss of life.