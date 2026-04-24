Pentagon Unveils $1.5 Trillion Defence Plan Amid Iran Tensions

Pentagon has released details of a proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget for fiscal year 2027, marking the largest annual increase in US military spending since World War Two.

Officials said the plan prioritises“presidential priorities,” including missile defence, drone dominance, artificial intelligence and expansion of the defence industrial base.

The proposal includes more than $65 billion for naval shipbuilding, funding 18 warships and 16 support vessels, alongside increased procurement of F-35 fighter jets and next-generation aircraft programmes.

Spending on drones and counter-drone systems has surged, with over $50 billion allocated to autonomous platforms and battlefield logistics, described as the largest such investment in US history.

The budget comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, including naval confrontations and a fragile ceasefire following weeks of military escalation.

While US officials say the budget is not specifically tied to a war with Iran, analysts note that investments in naval, missile and drone capabilities are directly relevant to potential conflict scenarios in the Gulf.

The United States has been increasing defence spending to counter emerging threats and maintain technological superiority, particularly in areas such as AI, cyber capabilities and autonomous warfare.

Long-term procurement contracts and expanded industrial capacity are also aimed at ensuring sustained readiness for prolonged conflicts and competition with major adversaries.

Officials said the budget also includes higher pay for service members and plans to expand troop numbers, while focusing largely on deploying existing technologies rather than long-term basic research.