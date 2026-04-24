3 Afghans Deported By Poland Despite European Court Order

Poland has deported three Afghan nationals to Kabul despite an interim ruling by the European Court of Human Rights ordering a halt to their removal.

Polish media reported the individuals were first flown on a military aircraft to Uzbekistan before being transferred onward to Afghanistan. Lawyers said border authorities were informed of the court's decision, but the deportations proceeded.

Poland's foreign ministry acknowledged the situation, while border guards claimed the ruling was not received in time and said the individuals had been classified as“undesirable.”

Legal experts say the move could breach international law, as rulings from the European Court of Human Rights are binding on member states and require immediate compliance.

Several European countries have in recent months stepped up deportations of Afghan migrants whose asylum claims have been rejected, citing domestic political pressure and migration controls.

Reports indicate the European Union is exploring coordination with Taliban authorities to facilitate returns, despite concerns from rights groups and UN agencies about the safety of deportees.

Afghanistan remains in a severe humanitarian crisis, with limited economic opportunities and widespread restrictions, particularly affecting women and vulnerable groups.

Human rights organisations warn that many returnees, including journalists and activists, may face persecution or serious threats upon return, raising questions about the safety of forced deportations.

Diplomatic sources say discussions are ongoing within the EU about logistical arrangements, including flight capacity and coordination with authorities in Kabul, though no formal agreement has been finalised.