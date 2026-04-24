Omar Adventures Announces Expanded Range Of Morocco Trekking And Sahara Desert Tours For 2026 Travel Season

New itineraries add extended mountain routes and improved desert experiences across key regions of Morocco

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Marrakech, Morocco, 24th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Omar Adventures has announced a major expansion of its Morocco trekking and Sahara Desert tour offerings for the 2026 travel season, introducing new routes, extended itineraries, and enhanced cultural experiences across some of the country's most visited regions. The updated program is designed to meet rising international demand for guided mountain treks and desert travel experiences that combine comfort, safety, and authentic local interaction.

The company's expanded portfolio includes additional multi-day treks through the Atlas Mountains as well as revised Sahara Desert programs departing from Marrakech and other key hubs. These tours range from shorter 3-day routes to longer week-long experiences, with improved pacing and added stops in traditional villages, mountain valleys, and desert camps. According to the company, the new structure is intended to give travelers more time in each region while maintaining flexible scheduling options for different travel styles.

A spokesperson for Omar Adventures commented on the expansion, saying,“We have seen a steady increase in interest from travelers who want more meaningful time in both the mountains and the desert. Our 2026 programs are designed to offer more space for cultural interaction, more time in nature, and better comfort throughout the entire experience.” The spokesperson added that feedback from past guests played a central role in shaping the updated itineraries.

The Sahara Desert tours remain a key focus of the 2026 offerings, with enhanced overnight camp experiences, expanded camel trekking routes, and improved access to remote dune areas. Guests can expect guided travel across shifting sand formations, evenings at desert camps under clear night skies, and opportunities to learn about traditional Berber hospitality. These desert programs are designed to balance activity and rest, with options for camel travel, 4×4 transport, and walking segments depending on the chosen itinerary.

Mountain trekking programs have also been broadened, with routes covering various sections of the Atlas range. These treks include visits to rural settlements, terraced valleys, and high-altitude trails. Local guides lead small groups through areas known for their cultural heritage and natural features, with stops arranged to meet local families and experience regional cuisine.

In addition to itinerary updates, Omar Adventures has introduced operational improvements for the 2026 season, including refined group sizes, upgraded transport arrangements, and strengthened coordination with local communities. The company states that these changes aim to provide smoother logistics and more consistent service across all tours.

With Morocco continuing to attract strong global interest as a destination for both cultural travel and outdoor experiences, Omar Adventures expects the expanded 2026 offerings to further increase participation from international visitors seeking guided access to the country's mountain and desert regions.

About Omar Adventures

Omar Adventures is a Morocco-based tour operator offering guided travel experiences across the Atlas Mountains and the Sahara Desert. The company provides multi-day trekking programs, desert tours, and cultural travel experiences led by local guides with extensive regional knowledge.

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Location: Marrakech, Morocco