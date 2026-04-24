MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Americas Cardroom Concludes $25K Buy-In Tournament with $1.325 Million Prize Pool The event headlines the platform's Highest Five schedule and marks its largest buy-in tournament to date.

April 24, 2026 2:23 AM EDT | Source: AMRYTT MEDIA

San Jose, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Americas Cardroom announced the completion of its $25,000 + $500 "Phil's Puff & Bluff" tournament, the largest buy-in event it has hosted to date. The event drew 53 players and generated a total prize pool of $1,325,000, making it the central milestone in the company's current Highest Five tournament schedule.







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Americas Cardroom Highlights Completion of Largest Buy-In Event

The completed tournament represents a recent corporate development for Americas Cardroom as it continues expanding its high-stakes online event lineup. According to the results, player "AlwaysWithNuts" finished in first place and earned $371,000, while "OutFoxenYou" and "Iauspicious" completed the top three positions.

The $25K event formed part of the company's Highest Five format, which introduced two daily high-stakes tournaments to the platform's broader schedule. The company stated that this structure was designed to add more premium buy-in opportunities while continuing to support a wider mix of tournament formats across its daily offering.

Additional Tournament Results Support Broader Schedule Expansion

Americas Cardroom also reported results from the $5,000 + $200 "Blunt Special," which attracted 113 entries and created a $565,000 prize pool. In that event, "ImWinninAnyway" secured first place and received $127,125.

At the same time, other ongoing tournament offerings remained active across the network. Day 1C of the $8 Million GTD NLH Dual Mystery Bounty Venom event recorded 779 entries, with 94 players advancing to Day 2. The $2 Million GTD PLO edition opened with 189 entries on Day 1A, with 23 players moving forward.

Americas Cardroom also said the wider High Five schedule continues to include accessible daily buy-in events alongside the larger headline tournaments. One example is the $109 "Moneymaker Reefer," which reached its $350,000 guarantee with 496 entries. The event was won by "RiverNutzzz," who earned $55,228.95.

Phil Nagy, Chief Executive Officer of Americas Cardroom, said, "The completion of this $25K buy-in event marks an important milestone for our tournament schedule. We introduced the Highest Five format to broaden the range of available events, and the participation in these early tournaments shows meaningful engagement across both high-stakes and wider-field offerings."

Recent Series Activity Reflects A Focus On Event Variety

The completed $25K tournament is significant not only for its buy-in level, but also because it signals a current operational focus on event variety within the Americas Cardroom schedule. By combining premium buy-in tournaments with mid-stakes and lower buy-in events, the platform is structuring its recent series around broader participation while still supporting marquee competitions.

This approach also gives the company a clear news angle tied to recent activity rather than general brand promotion. The largest buy-in tournament to date provides a measurable event milestone, while the accompanying field sizes and prize pools offer additional context around the current level of activity across the schedule.

Americas Cardroom indicated that further tournament flights and related events remain on the calendar as the series continues. Additional participation figures and final results are expected to follow as more events conclude.

What Comes Next

With the Highest Five schedule now underway and Dual Mystery Bounty Venom flights continuing, Americas Cardroom is expected to release more tournament updates as the series progresses. Players and observers can expect continued reporting around field sizes, advancing players, and completed prize pools tied to upcoming events.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is an online poker brand operating on the Winning Poker Network. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to provide online poker tournament and cash game offerings to players in multiple markets. The company's recent focus includes expanding event formats across different buy-in levels while maintaining a regular tournament schedule. Americas Cardroom is part of the broader Winning Poker Network operation based in San José, Costa Rica.