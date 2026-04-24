Shareholders Of INVL Baltic Real Estate Approved Dividend Allocation For The Year 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The General Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter –) held on 24 April 2026 decided to approve the proposed dividend allocation of EUR 0.09 per share for the year 2025 (the total amount of dividends allocation amounts to EUR 0.714 million).

The Company notes that dividends will be paid out and the dividend payment procedure for 2025 will be published within one month of the General Shareholders Meeting that approved the decision to allocate the dividends. Persons, who will be shareholders of the Company at the end of 11 May 2025, the tenth day after the General Shareholders Meeting to approve the resolution to allocate part of the Company's profit for the payment of dividends, are entitled to receive dividends.

The ex-date is 10 May 2026. From that date, the new owner of the shares of INVL Baltic Real Estate, ISIN code LT0000127151, which were acquired on the stock exchange with a settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2025.

Furthermore, the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company approved the main terms and conditions under which the repurchase of the Company's own shares will be carried out.

Additional information:

At the Annual General Meeting held on 24 April, the shareholders of the real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate approved a proposal to pay out EUR 714,000 in dividends for the financial year 2025, corresponding to EUR 0.09 per share.

"In line with our dividend policy, we allocate a portion of our earnings to shareholders each year, thereby upholding our tradition of providing stable returns to investors. This decision reflects our confidence in the quality of our managed asset portfolio and its future prospects," says says Vytautas Bakšinskas, real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

Investors holding shares in the company on 11 May 2026 will be entitled to receive the dividends.

At the shareholders' meeting on 24 April, the company was also authorised to conduct a share buy-back programme over a period of 18 months from the date of the decision. Furthermore, the price range for the share buy-back was confirmed: shares will be purchased at a price no lower than EUR 1.45 and no higher than the company's last publicly announced Net Asset Value (NAV) per share. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, thereby reducing the company's share capital and increasing the value of each remaining share.

In 2025, the INVL Baltic Real Estate group earned a consolidated net profit of EUR 3.7 million, a 34 per cent increase compared to 2024. The company's consolidated revenue for the year was EUR 4.1 million, and equity per share grew from EUR 3.17 at the end of 2024 to EUR 3.55.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate manages real estate in Vilnius and Riga, including office buildings in the Old Town of Lithuania's capital and in Šiaurės miestelis, as well as 52 hectares of land in the Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park, situated near the intersection of the A8 motorway and Riga's A5 bypass. As of the end of December 2025, the occupancy rate of the company's properties ranged from 73 to 100 percent.

At present, the total area of real estate managed by INVL Baltic Real Estate amounts to 19.6 thousand square metres, and the value of the properties reached EUR 47.8 million at the end of 2025.

Since beginning operations as a collective investment undertaking on 22 December 2016, INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the real estate funds in the Baltic region delivering stable returns and accessible to retail investors. Since 2016, the company has paid its investors a total of EUR 2.38 per share in dividends.

INVL Baltic Real Estate operates as a closed-ended investment company (UTIB) managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltic States.

Under its status as a UTIB, the company will continue operating until 2046, with an option to extend its term by a further 20 years.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or has under supervision EUR 2.1 billion of assets across multiple asset classes, including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, managing pension funds in Latvia, and investing in global third-party funds. For further information, visit .

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail ...