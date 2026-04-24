Education Ministry Honours Ruwwad Programme Participants

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Higher Education Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education held a recognition ceremony on Wednesday for participants in the 2026“Ruwwad” programme, implemented by the British Council in partnership with the British Embassy in Doha and the Ministry.

During the ceremony, 38 programme beneficiaries and 33 participating mentors were honoured, alongside recognition of the programme's two main partners, in appreciation of their efforts and contributions to supporting and empowering youth and enhancing their professional and career skills.

Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs at MoEHE Dr. Hareb Mohammed Al Jabri, delivered a speech highlighting the importance of such initiatives targeting entrepreneurs and young leaders through mentorship, skills development, and networking. He noted that the programme represents a key pillar in enhancing career readiness, strengthening leadership foundations, and developing national competencies for the next generation.

He also praised the partnership and cooperation with the British Council and the British Embassy, stressing the importance of sustaining and expanding this positive impact in the coming years to support the long-term vision of higher education in nurturing talent and developing national capabilities.

Dr. Waseem Qutb, Director of the British Council, said that this year's second edition of the“Ruwwad” programme continues to grow in both scale and impact. He noted that the programme brought together 33 mentors and 38 participants, fostering productive relationships that contributed to tangible personal and professional development.

“We at the British Council believe that programmes like Ruwwad go beyond traditional career mentoring, they help build a culture of collaboration, learning, and leadership,” he added.

Deputy Head of Mission at British Embassy in Qatar Duncan Hill emphasised that programmes like“Ruwwad” serve as a strong model of what can be achieved through collaboration and partnership, bringing together knowledge, expertise, and talent to create sustainable impact. He highlighted the importance of practical experience and real-world insights in helping individuals advance in their careers with confidence and clarity.

The ceremony also featured a video presentation outlining the journey, significance, and objectives of the“Ruwwad” programme, in addition to presentations by several graduates showcasing their projects and initiatives.

The“Ruwwad” programme is a specialized initiative in career mentoring and professional guidance targeting youth aged 18 to 30. It focuses on developing professional skills through mentoring sessions delivered by distinguished graduates of British universities in Qatar, who hold prominent positions in institutions, companies, and government and diplomatic entities in the country.

The programme covers a range of vital fields, including business, human resources and leadership development, media, marketing and communications, artificial intelligence and technology, arts and culture, law, accounting and finance, education and training, trade and investment, and health and wellness.

It also includes one-on-one mentoring sessions, as well as workshops and diverse professional training activities aimed at enhancing leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills, contributing to the preparation of qualified youth capable of meeting the evolving demands of the labour market.