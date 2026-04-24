Shamita Shetty Feeds Cows At Tirupati, Shilpa Shetty Says 'You ARE Blessed'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actress Shamita Shetty is currently on a spiritual trip to the holy shrine of Tirupati.

The actress took to her social media account on Friday to share glimpses from her spiritual visit to the holy Tirupati Temple.

Offering a peek into her serene experience, Shamita posted a carousel of pictures that reflected spirituality, divinity and peace.

She captioned it as,“Feeling Blessed* #tirupathi #padmavati #kalahasti #templevisits.”

Her sister and actress Shilpa Shetty, reacted to the post with a heartfelt comment that read,“You ARE blessed.”

In the photos, Shamita is seen dressed in elegant traditional outfits.

In one picture, she is seen standing beside a beautifully carved golden pillar within the temple premises.

She is seen wearing a blue printed kurta paired with a vibrant pink dupatta.

Another heartwarming moment captures Shamita feeding a cow.

In another picture, she is seen posing in a soft pink saree against a glowing evening sky.

Other pictures capture her indulging in traditional South Indian breakfast of medu vada and dosa followed by a quick stroll on the streets of the holy city coexisting with the nature.

Shamita and Shilpa both have been on a spiritual spree since the last few months.

Just a few weeks ago, Shilpa Shetty had visited a Shakti Peeth and currently is in Varanasi, continuing on her own spiritual journey.

The actress was seen saree shopping, what she called as 'saree bingeing' in the city.

Shilpa was even seen visiting the holy temple of Mahalaxmi in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

She had shared photos from the visibility of the temple post offering prayers.

–IANS

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