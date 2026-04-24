UN Official Praises India's Counter-Terrorism Efforts In Meeting With MEA Secretary Sibi George

MENAFN - IANS) New York, April 24 (IANS) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George held a meeting with Alexandre Zouev, Acting Under-Secretary-General (USG) for Counter-Terrorism, and discussed India's robust cooperation with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) in combating the threat of terrorism.

Taking to social media platform X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, on Friday, posted:“Secretary (West) Sibi George met Alexandre Zouev, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, and discussed India's strong cooperation with UNOCT in countering the threat of terrorism.”

During the meeting, Zouev appreciated India's longstanding contribution to global counter-terrorism efforts, including its support for UNOCT and capacity-building initiatives.

Both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and preparations for the counter-terrorism week scheduled from June 26 to July 2, 2026.

"With MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George, Acting USG of UNOCT Zouev discussed strengthening cooperation and preparations for Counter-Terrorism Week. He thanked India for its longstanding role in global counter-terrorism efforts, including support to UNOCT and capacity-building programmes,” the UNOCT posted on X.

Earlie, Sibi George also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed reforms of the international organisation, raising the voice of the Global South.

At their meeting on Thursday, George reiterated India's strong commitment to multilateralism, which Guterres has been emphasising even as it is under stress, India's Permanent Mission said in a post on X.

They also discussed New Delhi's initiatives for enhancing the development of the Global South through programmes like the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, the mission said.

During his tightly packed visit this week that started with paying tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the UN complex, George met several UN officials and diplomats from several countries.

India is historically the biggest contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, and it figured in many of its interactions with UN officials, including Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support, and Khaled Khiari, the Assistant Secretary-General in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations.

With Khare, he reiterated India's steadfast commitment to peacekeeping operations.