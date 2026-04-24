Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026 Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 618 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 16 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 712 41.33 41.45 41.10 194 747 MTF CBOE 3 826 41.34 41.45 41.05 158 167 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 17 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 910 41.67 42.25 41.15 204 600 MTF CBOE 3 954 41.70 42.25 41.15 164 882 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 20 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 543 41.45 41.65 41.15 188 307 MTF CBOE 3 728 41.46 41.70 41.20 154 563 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 21 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 606 41.84 42.00 41.65 192 715 MTF CBOE 3 701 41.83 42.00 41.60 154 813 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 22 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 719 41.77 42.05 41.60 197 113 MTF CBOE 3 919 41.77 42.05 41.60 163 697 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 42 618 41.62 42.25 41.05 1 773 603

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 211 shares during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 703 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 17 April 2026 400 41.20 41.20 41.20 16 480 20 April 2026 1 200 41.57 41.65 41.25 49 884 21 April 2026 11 41.50 41.50 41.50 457 22 April 2026 600 41.67 41.70 41.60 25 002 Total 2 211 91 823





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 April 2026 700 41.34 41.50 41.20 28 938 17 April 2026 1 003 41.86 42.40 41.50 41 986 20 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 21 April 2026 600 41.87 42.00 41.70 25 122 22 April 2026 400 42.05 42.10 42.00 16 820 Total 2 703 112 866

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 726 shares.

On 22 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 847 758 own shares, or 3.65% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p260424E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement