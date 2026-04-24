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Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2026-04-24 02:16:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 618 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€)		 Lowest Price
paid (€)		 Total
Amount (€)
16 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 712 41.33 41.45 41.10 194 747
MTF CBOE 3 826 41.34 41.45 41.05 158 167
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
17 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 910 41.67 42.25 41.15 204 600
MTF CBOE 3 954 41.70 42.25 41.15 164 882
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
20 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 543 41.45 41.65 41.15 188 307
MTF CBOE 3 728 41.46 41.70 41.20 154 563
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
21 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 606 41.84 42.00 41.65 192 715
MTF CBOE 3 701 41.83 42.00 41.60 154 813
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
22 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 719 41.77 42.05 41.60 197 113
MTF CBOE 3 919 41.77 42.05 41.60 163 697
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 42 618 41.62 42.25 41.05 1 773 603

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 211 shares during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 703 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
16 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
17 April 2026 400 41.20 41.20 41.20 16 480
20 April 2026 1 200 41.57 41.65 41.25 49 884
21 April 2026 11 41.50 41.50 41.50 457
22 April 2026 600 41.67 41.70 41.60 25 002
Total 2 211 91 823


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
16 April 2026 700 41.34 41.50 41.20 28 938
17 April 2026 1 003 41.86 42.40 41.50 41 986
20 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
21 April 2026 600 41.87 42.00 41.70 25 122
22 April 2026 400 42.05 42.10 42.00 16 820
Total 2 703 112 866

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 726 shares.

On 22 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 847 758 own shares, or 3.65% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p260424E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN24042026004107003653ID1111026341



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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