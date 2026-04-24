Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|16 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 712
|41.33
|41.45
|41.10
|194 747
|MTF CBOE
|3 826
|41.34
|41.45
|41.05
|158 167
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|17 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 910
|41.67
|42.25
|41.15
|204 600
|MTF CBOE
|3 954
|41.70
|42.25
|41.15
|164 882
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|20 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 543
|41.45
|41.65
|41.15
|188 307
|MTF CBOE
|3 728
|41.46
|41.70
|41.20
|154 563
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|21 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 606
|41.84
|42.00
|41.65
|192 715
|MTF CBOE
|3 701
|41.83
|42.00
|41.60
|154 813
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|22 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 719
|41.77
|42.05
|41.60
|197 113
|MTF CBOE
|3 919
|41.77
|42.05
|41.60
|163 697
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|42 618
|41.62
|42.25
|41.05
|1 773 603
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 211 shares during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 703 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|16 April 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|17 April 2026
|400
|41.20
|41.20
|41.20
|16 480
|20 April 2026
|1 200
|41.57
|41.65
|41.25
|49 884
|21 April 2026
|11
|41.50
|41.50
|41.50
|457
|22 April 2026
|600
|41.67
|41.70
|41.60
|25 002
|Total
|2 211
|91 823
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|16 April 2026
|700
|41.34
|41.50
|41.20
|28 938
|17 April 2026
|1 003
|41.86
|42.40
|41.50
|41 986
|20 April 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|21 April 2026
|600
|41.87
|42.00
|41.70
|25 122
|22 April 2026
|400
|42.05
|42.10
|42.00
|16 820
|Total
|2 703
|112 866
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 726 shares.
On 22 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 847 758 own shares, or 3.65% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
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p260424E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
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