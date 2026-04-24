Oil Rises On Fears Of Renewed Middle East Escalation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Oil prices rose on Friday, April 24, 2026, on concerns that renewed Middle East tensions and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could tighten global supply.

Brent crude futures rose $1.23, or 1.17%, to $106.30 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.07, or 1.12%, to $96.92 per barrel.

The gains build on a rally of more than 3% for both benchmarks in the previous session, as persistent geopolitical tensions continue to underpin market sentiment and heighten concerns over supply security.