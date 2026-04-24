Tashkent Set To Host Uzbekistan-Türkiye Business Forum

According to information, the forum will serve as a platform for direct dialogue between the business communities of the two countries, enabling the exchange of practical experience, discussion of current challenges, and the development of long-term, sustainable partnerships.

The event will showcase the economic and investment potential of Uzbekistan and Türkiye, highlighting key sectors and priority areas of cooperation. Participants will also explore concrete opportunities for the implementation of joint investment and industrial projects.

The forum is expected to focus on expanding bilateral cooperation, strengthening interaction between businesses and government institutions, and outlining practical steps to advance joint initiatives.