Tashkent Set To Host Uzbekistan-Türkiye Business Forum

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Tashkent Set To Host Uzbekistan-Türkiye Business Forum
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 24. Tashkent will host the Uzbekistan-Türkiye Business Forum on May 4, Trend reports via the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan.
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