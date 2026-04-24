Pentagon Says Afghanistan Withdrawal Review To Be Finalised In Coming Months

The U.S. newspaper Stars and Stripes reported, citing Pentagon officials, that a special panel set up to examine the August 2021 withdrawal has largely completed its investigation.

The panel, established last year on the orders of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the chaotic end to the U.S. military mission.

During the withdrawal, 13 U.S. service members were killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport, an attack that became a defining moment of the operation.

A Pentagon spokesperson said the panel has reviewed more than nine million documents from multiple agencies and completed interviews with senior military and civilian officials.

The final report is expected to include detailed findings and recommendations aimed at preventing similar failures in future operations.

The U.S. withdrawal in August 2021 marked the end of a two-decade war and was followed by the rapid collapse of the Afghanistan government and the takeover by Taliban forces.

The evacuation effort drew widespread criticism over planning, coordination and intelligence assessments, particularly in the final days at Kabul airport.

U.S. officials say the 2020 agreement between Washington and the Taliban, signed during the presidency of Donald Trump, played a significant role in shaping the timeline and conditions of the withdrawal.

Subsequent reviews have found that both the Trump administration and that of Joe Biden bear responsibility for aspects of the outcome, including the collapse of the former Afghanistan government.