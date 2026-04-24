North East Pulse Two Naga Civilians Targeted: Candlelight Vigil Held In Imphal

A candlelight vigil was held in Imphal to honour two Naga civilians attacked along the Imphal-Ukhrul road. Organised by Naga groups under UNC guidance, the protest saw emotional solidarity. ANSAM President Th. Angteshang Maring highlighted unity and the community's long-standing struggle.

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