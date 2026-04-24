Rihanna Lands In Mumbai Again After Two Years, Fans Ask 'Whose Wedding Now?'

Global pop icon Rihanna has landed in Mumbai, sparking curiosity. From wedding rumours to brand buzz, here's why her India visit is making headlines. Read on here to find out why is she back in India again two years after Anant Ambani's Wedding

After nearly two years, Rihanna was spotted at Mumbai airport, smiling and waving at paparazzi. Her effortless charm quickly went viral, reminding fans of her warm and down-to-earth nature during her last visit.

Social media, however, had its own theories. Many users jokingly asked if another grand wedding was around the corner, while others speculated whether she had been invited again by the Ambanis. The curiosity reflects just how iconic her 2024 India appearance had become.

Putting rumours to rest, reports suggest that Rihanna's visit is business-driven. The global star is expected to inaugurate an immersive pop-up event for Fenty Beauty in Mumbai.

The event, titled“Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli,” is set to run from April 25 to May 4, 2026, and promises a unique brand experience for fans and beauty enthusiasts. Given the scale of the launch, her stay in India could extend for several days.

Rihanna's return has reignited a long-standing demand-her live concert in India. With several international artists performing in the country recently, fans believe it's the perfect time for her to take the stage.

Her electrifying performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations is still fresh in public memory, and expectations are naturally sky-high. If a concert does happen, it could easily become one of the biggest musical events in India.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth: Inside His Rs 1000 Crore Empire, London Home, Luxury Cars