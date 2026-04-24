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Transaction In Own Shares


2026-04-24 02:01:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
24 April 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 17 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 408.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 413.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 410.924540


Date of purchase: 20 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 11,062
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 402.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 411.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 403.834117


Date of purchase: 21 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 399.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 407.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 406.088880


Date of purchase: 22 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 405.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 409.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 408.486940


Date of purchase: 23 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 8,459
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 403.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 407.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 405.808547

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,848,203 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,151,284 have voting rights and 3,196,519 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
182 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
758 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
54 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
346 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
54 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
54 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
54 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
346 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
352 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE
400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE
400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE
400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE
400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE
400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE
400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE
400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE
400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE
400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE
400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE
400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE
400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE
200 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE
400 411.000 17/04/2026 08:26:30 LSE
2100 411.000 17/04/2026 08:26:30 LSE
782 411.000 17/04/2026 08:26:30 LSE
1074 411.000 17/04/2026 08:29:10 LSE
1062 411.500 17/04/2026 10:15:18 LSE
468 411.500 17/04/2026 10:15:18 LSE
597 411.500 17/04/2026 10:15:18 LSE
1065 411.000 17/04/2026 10:29:14 LSE
795 411.000 17/04/2026 10:29:14 LSE
320 410.500 17/04/2026 10:55:52 LSE
550 410.000 17/04/2026 11:28:03 LSE
260 409.500 17/04/2026 11:28:09 LSE
304 409.500 17/04/2026 11:28:09 LSE
216 409.500 17/04/2026 11:28:09 LSE
210 410.500 17/04/2026 11:31:17 LSE
685 410.000 17/04/2026 11:35:56 LSE
265 410.000 17/04/2026 11:55:23 LSE
475 410.000 17/04/2026 12:08:48 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE
95 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE
10 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE
2 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE
107 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE
293 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE
6 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE
6 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE
394 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE
18 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE
382 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE
18 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:26 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:29 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:32 LSE
255 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:45 LSE
145 409.000 17/04/2026 12:11:00 LSE
55 409.000 17/04/2026 12:13:00 LSE
345 409.000 17/04/2026 12:13:01 LSE
369 409.000 17/04/2026 12:13:16 LSE
31 409.000 17/04/2026 12:13:16 LSE
145 409.000 17/04/2026 12:13:44 LSE
255 409.000 17/04/2026 12:14:45 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:03 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:05 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
56 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
56 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
344 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
343 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
343 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
57 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
270 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE
212 409.000 17/04/2026 13:08:02 LSE
110 408.500 17/04/2026 13:26:18 LSE
243 410.000 17/04/2026 13:51:22 LSE
212 410.500 17/04/2026 13:54:17 LSE
102 411.000 17/04/2026 13:54:31 LSE
97 411.000 17/04/2026 13:54:31 LSE
201 411.000 17/04/2026 13:54:31 LSE
288 411.000 17/04/2026 13:57:30 LSE
400 411.000 17/04/2026 14:03:10 LSE
400 411.000 17/04/2026 14:03:10 LSE
200 411.000 17/04/2026 14:03:10 LSE
200 411.000 17/04/2026 14:03:10 LSE
105 411.000 17/04/2026 14:03:10 LSE
317 411.000 17/04/2026 14:03:19 LSE
83 411.000 17/04/2026 14:05:53 LSE
8295 411.000 17/04/2026 14:05:53 LSE
524 409.500 17/04/2026 14:05:54 LSE
448 410.000 17/04/2026 14:06:05 LSE
168 410.000 17/04/2026 14:06:05 LSE
44 410.000 17/04/2026 14:06:05 LSE
14 410.000 17/04/2026 14:06:05 LSE
6 410.000 17/04/2026 14:06:05 LSE
183 409.000 17/04/2026 14:06:10 LSE
73 410.500 17/04/2026 14:06:40 LSE
347 410.500 17/04/2026 14:06:40 LSE
1001 410.500 17/04/2026 14:11:47 LSE
603 410.500 17/04/2026 14:11:47 LSE
118 410.500 17/04/2026 14:12:20 LSE
123 410.500 17/04/2026 14:12:20 LSE
53 410.500 17/04/2026 14:12:20 LSE
627 411.000 17/04/2026 14:33:02 LSE
211 411.500 17/04/2026 14:43:12 LSE
311 412.000 17/04/2026 14:46:50 LSE
241 412.000 17/04/2026 14:46:53 LSE
211 412.500 17/04/2026 14:59:48 LSE
225 412.000 17/04/2026 15:09:02 LSE
368 411.500 17/04/2026 15:13:04 LSE
35 412.000 17/04/2026 15:17:01 LSE
119 412.000 17/04/2026 15:17:01 LSE
211 412.500 17/04/2026 15:23:21 LSE
232 412.500 17/04/2026 15:23:32 LSE
213 412.000 17/04/2026 15:28:00 LSE
198 412.000 17/04/2026 15:28:00 LSE
695 411.000 20/04/2026 08:00:04 LSE
210 406.000 20/04/2026 08:09:28 LSE
210 404.500 20/04/2026 08:18:06 LSE
343 404.500 20/04/2026 09:37:37 LSE
218 404.500 20/04/2026 09:37:37 LSE
226 404.000 20/04/2026 09:42:04 LSE
210 404.000 20/04/2026 09:56:38 LSE
155 403.000 20/04/2026 11:58:58 LSE
91 403.000 20/04/2026 11:58:58 LSE
17 403.000 20/04/2026 12:22:17 LSE
193 403.000 20/04/2026 12:22:17 LSE
210 403.000 20/04/2026 12:41:13 LSE
210 402.500 20/04/2026 13:18:16 LSE
286 402.500 20/04/2026 13:59:20 LSE
219 403.000 20/04/2026 14:01:03 LSE
252 404.000 20/04/2026 14:15:03 LSE
280 403.500 20/04/2026 14:16:01 LSE
269 403.500 20/04/2026 14:35:26 LSE
17 403.500 20/04/2026 14:35:26 LSE
346 404.500 20/04/2026 14:39:50 LSE
309 404.000 20/04/2026 14:52:09 LSE
200 403.000 20/04/2026 15:11:57 LSE
201 403.000 20/04/2026 15:11:57 LSE
353 404.000 20/04/2026 15:14:55 LSE
210 403.500 20/04/2026 15:19:10 LSE
244 403.000 20/04/2026 15:20:41 LSE
239 404.000 20/04/2026 15:35:17 LSE
221 403.500 20/04/2026 15:51:09 LSE
251 402.500 20/04/2026 15:51:24 LSE
212 403.000 20/04/2026 15:57:05 LSE
260 403.000 20/04/2026 16:00:19 LSE
38 402.500 20/04/2026 16:00:20 LSE
172 402.500 20/04/2026 16:00:20 LSE
400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:57 LSE
400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:57 LSE
400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:57 LSE
400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE
400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE
49 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE
400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE
49 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE
400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE
102 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE
495 402.500 20/04/2026 16:07:02 LSE
717 402.500 21/04/2026 09:17:26 LSE
512 399.000 21/04/2026 09:17:28 LSE
215 401.000 21/04/2026 09:17:56 LSE
976 403.500 21/04/2026 09:32:06 LSE
176 403.500 21/04/2026 09:42:09 LSE
224 403.500 21/04/2026 10:01:05 LSE
301 403.500 21/04/2026 10:01:05 LSE
200 403.500 21/04/2026 10:01:05 LSE
215 405.000 21/04/2026 10:02:27 LSE
215 405.000 21/04/2026 11:00:14 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:49:43 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:49:43 LSE
450 406.000 21/04/2026 11:49:43 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:49:43 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
100 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
300 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
150 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
48 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
197 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE
70 406.000 21/04/2026 12:25:04 LSE
143 406.000 21/04/2026 12:25:04 LSE
47 406.500 21/04/2026 12:33:37 LSE
222 407.000 21/04/2026 12:56:25 LSE
235 407.000 21/04/2026 12:59:04 LSE
115 407.000 21/04/2026 12:59:04 LSE
285 407.000 21/04/2026 13:01:16 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:01:16 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:04:32 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:04:33 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE
231 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE
369 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE
566 405.000 21/04/2026 13:26:17 LSE
301 405.500 21/04/2026 13:30:01 LSE
213 406.000 21/04/2026 13:31:06 LSE
1200 405.500 21/04/2026 13:38:33 LSE
1207 405.500 21/04/2026 13:50:06 LSE
213 405.500 21/04/2026 13:50:06 LSE
57 405.500 21/04/2026 13:50:06 LSE
101 405.500 21/04/2026 14:29:53 LSE
133 405.500 21/04/2026 14:29:53 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
254 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE
242 407.000 21/04/2026 14:56:50 LSE
385 407.000 21/04/2026 14:58:02 LSE
15 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE
285 406.500 21/04/2026 15:09:04 LSE
443 407.000 21/04/2026 15:41:19 LSE
123 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE
88 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE
86 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE
85 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE
99 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE
94 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE
95 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE
279 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE
508 407.500 21/04/2026 15:54:54 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE
913 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE
28 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE
372 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE
320 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:56:06 LSE
421 407.000 21/04/2026 15:56:06 LSE
561 407.000 21/04/2026 15:56:06 LSE
400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:56:06 LSE
786 405.000 22/04/2026 08:30:15 LSE
272 405.000 22/04/2026 08:30:15 LSE
58 406.000 22/04/2026 09:01:00 LSE
141 406.000 22/04/2026 09:09:13 LSE
69 406.000 22/04/2026 09:09:13 LSE
35 406.000 22/04/2026 09:10:06 LSE
248 406.000 22/04/2026 09:10:06 LSE
213 408.500 22/04/2026 10:20:17 LSE
15 408.000 22/04/2026 10:30:03 LSE
385 408.000 22/04/2026 10:50:03 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:50:03 LSE
404 408.000 22/04/2026 10:50:03 LSE
100 408.000 22/04/2026 10:50:03 LSE
300 408.000 22/04/2026 10:50:03 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:53:13 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:53:24 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:53:52 LSE
124 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
276 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
100 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
300 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
396 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE
1 407.500 22/04/2026 12:06:54 LSE
213 407.500 22/04/2026 12:19:13 LSE
228 407.500 22/04/2026 13:23:50 LSE
196 407.500 22/04/2026 13:23:50 LSE
212 407.000 22/04/2026 13:52:26 LSE
212 408.000 22/04/2026 14:16:25 LSE
1 406.500 22/04/2026 14:53:14 LSE
909 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE
416 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE
130 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE
45 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE
8 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE
100 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE
215 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE
400 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE
1 408.000 22/04/2026 15:29:11 LSE
576 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:03 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:22 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:22 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:22 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:30 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:30 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:30 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:30 LSE
378 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:30 LSE
22 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:30 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:39 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
206 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
194 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
106 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
100 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
194 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
244 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:41 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:41 LSE
100 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:41 LSE
300 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:41 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:41 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:42 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:42 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
523 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
277 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE
212 408.000 22/04/2026 15:53:17 LSE
184 408.000 22/04/2026 16:15:32 LSE
216 408.000 22/04/2026 16:15:32 LSE
200 408.000 22/04/2026 16:15:32 LSE
20 408.000 22/04/2026 16:15:32 LSE
90 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
273 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
65 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
6 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
301 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
99 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
301 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
99 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
99 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
202 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
198 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
99 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
301 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
99 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
220 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
180 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
220 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:45 LSE
10 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:46 LSE
390 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:51 LSE
173 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:51 LSE
227 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:51 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE
234 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE
400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE
335 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE
255 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE
20 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE
40 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE
303 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE
672 407.500 23/04/2026 08:19:59 LSE
398 407.000 23/04/2026 09:05:54 LSE
366 406.000 23/04/2026 09:08:12 LSE
355 406.000 23/04/2026 09:08:31 LSE
1006 406.000 23/04/2026 09:08:48 LSE
338 406.000 23/04/2026 09:08:48 LSE
446 406.000 23/04/2026 09:25:03 LSE
100 404.000 23/04/2026 10:04:24 LSE
137 404.000 23/04/2026 10:04:24 LSE
229 405.500 23/04/2026 10:19:13 LSE
9 405.000 23/04/2026 10:57:19 LSE
244 405.000 23/04/2026 10:59:16 LSE
529 405.000 23/04/2026 11:30:22 LSE
382 406.500 23/04/2026 12:02:02 LSE
430 406.000 23/04/2026 12:27:15 LSE
47 407.500 23/04/2026 13:09:01 LSE
448 407.500 23/04/2026 13:09:01 LSE
225 407.000 23/04/2026 13:19:50 LSE
290 406.000 23/04/2026 14:13:35 LSE
222 405.500 23/04/2026 14:31:12 LSE
217 405.000 23/04/2026 14:53:27 LSE
219 403.500 23/04/2026 15:07:07 LSE
213 404.000 23/04/2026 15:28:15 LSE
511 404.500 23/04/2026 16:00:16 LSE
213 404.000 23/04/2026 16:05:14 LSE
213 404.500 23/04/2026 16:17:25 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

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