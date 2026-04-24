Invitation To The Webinar On Eesti Energia's 2026 Q1 Unaudited Financial Results
The conference call will be held in English. To participate, please join via the following link.
A Q&A session will follow the presentation. As the webinar time is limited, we encourage participants to share their questions with us in advance at ...
The report and the investor call presentation will be made available in the morning of 30 April on the Eesti Energia Investor Relations website. The recording and transcript of the call will be published on the same page afterwards.
Further information:
Danel Freiberg
Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management
Eesti Energia AS
Tel: +372 5594 3838
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment