Chaitanya Bhosle Reveals Asha Bhosle Was Up For Learning New Things Even At 92

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's grandson Chaitanya Bhosle shared that even at the age of 92, his grandmother would always be up for learning new things.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Chaitanya shared that she was never "stuck that this is wrong and that is right".

He added that she was always inquisitive about life and open to learning new things.

"Ohh this also happens. Why does this happen? We can do this another way as well. Please tell me how," the singer would say.

Chaitanya added that after being convinced, she would even change her point of view when the need be.

He admitted that he would often be inspired by his grandmother's ability to adapt even at this age.

"If at 92 she could keep changing perspective", she shared.

Giving an example, Chaitanya revealed how Asha Bhosle reacted to the use of AI in music.

He shared that while most singers would be like, "Rubbish, we should not use this," she was not like that. He added that she would try to understand new technology.

"AI has come. Wow, interesting," used to be her approach.

He shared that when they used to make her listen to songs by some late singer using AI, she would be extremely interested.

Asha Bhosle left for the heavenly abode on April 12 at the age of 92. She passed away after facing multi-organ failure.

She was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on April 11 after suffering severe exhaustion and chest infection, as informed by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle via a social media post.

She has left a huge void in the music industry, leaving a glorious legacy behind.

Asha Bhosle has around 12,000 songs to her credit in multiple languages.