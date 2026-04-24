Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For April 24 (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for April 24, Trend reports via the CBA.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate for one euro was 1.9855 manat, one Turkish lira was 0.0378 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.2439 manat.