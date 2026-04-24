Russian Attacks Injure Two In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Infrastructure Damaged
“A fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih. Infrastructure was damaged. Two men were injured,” he said.
The injured are receiving medical assistance.
In the Nikopol district, the town of Nikopol, as wells as Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities came under fire.
In the Bohynivka community of the Synelnykove district, a fire also broke out as a result of a Russian attack.Read also: Russian attack on Dnipro: Injury toll rises to 13, three killed
As reported by Ukrinform, a nighttime attack on Odesa resulted in strikes on residential buildings, leaving two people dead and 15 others injured.
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