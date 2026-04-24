Russian Attacks Injure Two In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Infrastructure Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Ukrinform.

“A fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih. Infrastructure was damaged. Two men were injured,” he said.

The injured are receiving medical assistance.

In the Nikopol district, the town of Nikopol, as wells as Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities came under fire.

In the Bohynivka community of the Synelnykove district, a fire also broke out as a result of a Russian attack.

Russian attack on: Injury toll rises to 13, three killed

As reported by Ukrinform, a nighttime attack on Odesa resulted in strikes on residential buildings, leaving two people dead and 15 others injured.